Police investigating deadly crash on Victory Drive in Savannah

Read on fox28media.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
WJCL
Four people, including pregnant woman, hospitalized following Long County crash
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Long County on Sunday. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 301 and Bradwell Dunham Road just north of Ludowici at around 4:30 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, one of the...
WJCL
Crews respond to River Street in Savannah for water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Emergency crews have left the scene. We're told the search has been called off for the night. The person has not been found. SPD said the search will most likely resume on Monday. Initial report: Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Savannah's River Street...
WJCL
Fire causes significant damage to Savannah CVS
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An early morning fire in Savannah on Sunday caused significant damage to the CVS located at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it began as a trash fire and extended to the CVS sign, causing a portion of the sign to melt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Search paused after reports of person jumping into Savannah River along River St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A search for a person in the Savannah River has paused for the evening according to Savannah Fire officials. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was involved in a search for an individual who reportedly jumped in the Savannah River near the 100 block of W. River Street.
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
WTGS
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in church burglary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into a Southside church in July and stole money, according to a release. Police said they responded to a call at Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave., on...
Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart police officer killed in crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/COASTAL NEWS SERVICE) - A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a crash last Thursday in Liberty County. According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. The trooper said Biele was attempting to make a left...
wtoc.com
Suspect facing 9 charges after robbing gas stations, attacking clerk with hammer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is accused of robbing two gas stations and attacking one store clerk with a hammer. The Chatham County Police Department said Javone Darrell was arrested for the robberies. But we don’t have a mugshot to show you because CCPD says Darrell has not complied with officers to get the picture.
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
wtoc.com
One lane of Truman Parkway, all lanes of the exit to White Bluff Rd. reopened after accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police say all lanes are now open to traffic. ORIGINAL STORY: One lane of the southbound Truman Parkway and all lanes of the exit to White Bluff Road from southbound Truman Parkway are closed. That’s according to Savannah Police. Police say that the...
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
WJCL
Sun City man rescued from woods reunites with the ones who saved his life
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday, a Sun City man who collapsed in the woods was reunited with those who saved his life. Back in June, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a call saying a man, Wayne Teague, had gone into the woods behind his home to find his dog Beau but never returned.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
WJCL
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
Comments / 0