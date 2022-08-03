ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System

AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
Soldotna Directs HR Manager To Begin Advertising For City Clerk Vacancy

The Soldotna City Council approved an action memorandum which directs the HR Manager to begin advertising the vacancy, confirming a special hiring committee, and generally outlining the hiring process for the Soldotna City Clerk vacancy. The term of the contract for Interim City Clerk services with Brekke Hewitt ends on December 31, 2022 and it is time to begin the recruitment process for her successor, according to Mayor Paul Whitney.
