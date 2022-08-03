Read on radiokenai.com
KPBSD Gears Up For 2022-2023 School Year Beginning August 16
It’s August 2022 and that means staff, faculty, students, and family are all gearing up for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. The first day of school is on Tuesday, August 16 and teachers report on Tuesday, August 9. KPBSD Superintendent...
Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System
AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
Soldotna Directs HR Manager To Begin Advertising For City Clerk Vacancy
The Soldotna City Council approved an action memorandum which directs the HR Manager to begin advertising the vacancy, confirming a special hiring committee, and generally outlining the hiring process for the Soldotna City Clerk vacancy. The term of the contract for Interim City Clerk services with Brekke Hewitt ends on December 31, 2022 and it is time to begin the recruitment process for her successor, according to Mayor Paul Whitney.
