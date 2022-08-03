ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man and child injured in hit-and-run collision Tuesday in Kansas City

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man and a child Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City.

About 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a white Kia speeding eastbound on 55th Street went off the south side of the road and struck the man and child who were standing in a driveway in the 7700 block of East 55th Street, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department , wrote in a news release.

The Kia continued moving eastbound on 55th Street without stopping, Foreman said.

The man and child were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Both are in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kansas City Star

