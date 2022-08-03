Country music superstar Dolly Parton to visit Charleston

Read on wchstv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
On Stage: The Charleston Light Opera Guild is ready to cut loose with "Footloose"
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Leaping from the big screen to the Great White Way, "Footloose" has had quite a journey. Adapted from the 1984 iconic movie starring Kevin Bacon, it's the story of a young man forced to move from the big city of Chicago to the middle of nowhere town of Bomont.
wchstv.com
Manna Meal's Bean Stringin' event returns to Capitol Market
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WCHS) — Grab a bag and string some beans for a good cause. Manna Meal held its 12th annual bean stringin' event Saturday at the Capitol Market to provide people of all ages a chance to support local farmers and community members. Amy Wolfe serves as the...
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News production manager and director retires after 40 years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This is a difficult yet rewarding day for us here at Eyewitness News. Saturday we have to say goodbye to a co-worker, but much more than that, it's also farewell to a friend. Production manager and director Roger Kissinger brings the curtain down on a career spanning four decades.
wchstv.com
Meeting agenda says W.Va. state school superintendent wants to switch jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s superintendent of schools apparently wants to change state jobs. An agenda item for the state Board of Education’s meeting Wednesday lists a request from state School Superintendent W. Clayton Burch to transfer to the position of superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Metro 911 says high water reported in some locations in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said there were reports Friday afternoon of high water in some locations in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said there were multiple spots in Charleston with high water. The National Weather Service advised that a strong thunderstorm will affect the Kanawha County area with winds...
wchstv.com
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
wchstv.com
Former Sears building demolition approved once again in court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Owners of the Charleston Town Center were in court again over the stalling of demolition efforts of the former Sears building. The debate has gone on for months and made a return to Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday. Quarrier Street LLC wants to tear...
wchstv.com
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 12): Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Hurricane Redskins have been a force in the high school football ranks for the past few seasons but with a change at the head coaching position, will they continue their winning ways, or possibly do even better?. Donnie Mays enters his first year as...
RELATED PEOPLE
wchstv.com
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter turns himself in
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who faces charges in connection with an attack on an Eyewitness News reporter has turned himself into authorities. Clayton Frank Kelley, 61, turned himself in on Friday at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with battery and destruction of property.
wchstv.com
Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
wchstv.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Mason County, sheriff says
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man died early morning in an ATV crash. Sheriff Corey Miller said the wreck occurred on Lieving Road in Letart. It happened about 1:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
wchstv.com
Woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman who was indicted in a double fatal crash on Interstate 77 in February pleaded not guilty on Friday, court officials said. Edriene D. Sutton, 24, of Charleston is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence and striking another vehicle on the interstate about 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. She is charged with DUI causing death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Police release name of man shot in the head; five detained as investigation continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:18 p.m. 8/5/22. Charleston police said five people were detained close to a shooting scene on the West Side on Friday afternoon after a man was shot in the head. "We believe it was an argument-style incident involving gunfire, but there are no threats...
wchstv.com
Suspect vehicle sought after bullet strikes car near where child was sitting
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are looking for a vehicle from which a shot was apparently fired on the interstate and struck the rear side door of a car near where a 3-year-old boy was sitting. The incident was reported about 9:35 a.m. Friday on...
wchstv.com
Teen accused of fatal shooting in Wayne County following domestic violence incidents
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 14-year-old has been accused of fatally shooting a Wayne County resident Sunday afternoon. Ermal Mullins III, 37, was found dead on the porch of a Fort Gay residence by investigators, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police. The news release...
Comments / 0