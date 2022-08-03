ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Country music superstar Dolly Parton to visit Charleston

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wchstv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Manna Meal's Bean Stringin' event returns to Capitol Market

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WCHS) — Grab a bag and string some beans for a good cause. Manna Meal held its 12th annual bean stringin' event Saturday at the Capitol Market to provide people of all ages a chance to support local farmers and community members. Amy Wolfe serves as the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Meeting agenda says W.Va. state school superintendent wants to switch jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s superintendent of schools apparently wants to change state jobs. An agenda item for the state Board of Education’s meeting Wednesday lists a request from state School Superintendent W. Clayton Burch to transfer to the position of superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
wchstv.com

Metro 911 says high water reported in some locations in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said there were reports Friday afternoon of high water in some locations in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said there were multiple spots in Charleston with high water. The National Weather Service advised that a strong thunderstorm will affect the Kanawha County area with winds...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Former Sears building demolition approved once again in court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Owners of the Charleston Town Center were in court again over the stalling of demolition efforts of the former Sears building. The debate has gone on for months and made a return to Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday. Quarrier Street LLC wants to tear...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 12): Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Hurricane Redskins have been a force in the high school football ranks for the past few seasons but with a change at the head coaching position, will they continue their winning ways, or possibly do even better?. Donnie Mays enters his first year as...
HURRICANE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter turns himself in

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who faces charges in connection with an attack on an Eyewitness News reporter has turned himself into authorities. Clayton Frank Kelley, 61, turned himself in on Friday at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with battery and destruction of property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Woman hospitalized after being shot with BB gun in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency service workers responded to a shooting incident in Charleston Saturday evening. Dispatchers report a female victim was transported from the scene to receive medical attention after being shot with a BB gun by a minor. Charleston police said the injuries do not appear to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man dies in ATV crash in Mason County, sheriff says

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man died early morning in an ATV crash. Sheriff Corey Miller said the wreck occurred on Lieving Road in Letart. It happened about 1:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman who was indicted in a double fatal crash on Interstate 77 in February pleaded not guilty on Friday, court officials said. Edriene D. Sutton, 24, of Charleston is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence and striking another vehicle on the interstate about 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. She is charged with DUI causing death.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Imagination Library

Comments / 0

Community Policy