A hot time in the old town this weekend
In the words of the National Weather Service, “oppressive” days are ahead. And that’s not a political statement. Oppressive heat has led to another heat advisory for the Emporia area from 1 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat index is forecast to reach 103 degrees Friday and 105 Saturday.
Pats on the back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... The 46.35% of registered voters who participated in Tuesday’s primary election. That’s an incredible turnout for a...
Deadly head-on crash near Eureka
More details are expected Friday about a deadly collision on U.S. 54 about one mile west of Eureka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was heading west around 10:10 p.m. Thursday when it somehow crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. No details on the vehicles or...
Massey takes job in Spring Hill
Assistant city manager Lane Massey is heading to Spring Hill. Massey will take the position of Spring Hill's city administration beginning Aug. 15. “This was a difficult decision for me because I have loved my job and have enjoyed working with a great staff and governing body," Massey said in a written statement .
FHTC planning September festival
Flint Hills Technical College is preparing a night of fun activities for everyone in Emporia. “It's a very brand-new deal,” Alumni/Annual Fund Coordinator Karis Williams said. “We want to get out there.”
Bonnie Elaine Martin
Bonnie Elaine Martin passed away on August 2, 2022 in Emporia, KS after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Martin who she was married to for 57 years. She leaves behind her children, Brenda Boyce married to Randy Boyce, Kelly Schorgl married to Francis (Dutch) Schorgl, Jeff Martin married to Carla Martin and her brother, Monte Pete Wheat married to Jane Wheat. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Brooks Sauder, Avary Eckert win city golf championship
Recent Emporia High School graduate Brooks Sauder and rising senior Avary Eckert won the Men’s and Women’s Emporia City Golf Championships over the weekend. Sauder was tied with Caden Massey in the men’s championship after the first round on Saturday with 73, which was held at the Emporia Country Club. Round Two was held at Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, where Sauder shot a 69 to finish the weekend one under par.
Emporia State training camps to begin on Monday
Another school year is upon us, and that means Emporia State is preparing to begin training camps for its fall sports next week.
Next vote wins? Commissioner race 'very close'
The only primary race in Chase County this year came down to Cedar Point vs. Matfield Green; and one skinny vote. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Kansas Primary show Rick Robinson received 146 votes for District 1 Commissioner. Alan Phipps had 145.
Anna Marie Kuhlman
Olpe native Anna Marie Kuhlman, 92, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, Kansas. Anna Marie Pimple, the daughter of Wendell J. and Mary Helen Lenninger Pimple, was born on March 24, 1930 in Olpe, Kansas. She married James J. Kuhlmann on June 7, 1948. He died February 23, 1996.
Primeaux probation revoked; back behind bars
The second search for a wanted man in Lyon County took a bit longer than the first. Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that John Primeaux, 54, had been recaptured. The news came six days after he became a “Featured Friday Felon” on Facebook for a second time.
Alanis pleads not guilty on all charges
Alan Alanis pleaded not guilty on all charges during a Friday afternoon arraignment hearing in the Lyon County District Court. There is one final pre-trial hearing scheduled Nov. 30 and his jury trial was scheduled for the week of Dec. 5.
