Bonnie Elaine Martin passed away on August 2, 2022 in Emporia, KS after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Martin who she was married to for 57 years. She leaves behind her children, Brenda Boyce married to Randy Boyce, Kelly Schorgl married to Francis (Dutch) Schorgl, Jeff Martin married to Carla Martin and her brother, Monte Pete Wheat married to Jane Wheat. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many close friends.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO