Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
CHICAGO, IL
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 21, stabbed while riding Red Line train

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed multiple times while riding a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night in the South Loop. The 21-year-old was riding the train between the Roosevelt and Harrison stops around 10:45 p.m. when he was approached by a male who made derogatory remarks and began stabbing him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
