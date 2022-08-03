Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
Man injured after attempting to stop suspect from stealing from Near North Side business
CHICAGO - A man was injured after getting into a fight with a suspect who was stealing merchandise from a Near North Side business Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Clark and Division. At about 8:23 p.m., an offender entered a retail store and grabbed merchandise, police...
Suspect in Highland Park massacre pleads not guilty to 117 criminal charges
Robert E. Crimo III pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 criminal charges stemming from the Highland Park massacre as his parents told reporters they “deeply regret the actions their son had taken.”
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty, his parents react
The suspected gunman behind the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all 117 felony charges in the deadly attack as his parents told reporters they "deeply regret the actions their son had taken."
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
Community opens up about healing in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting
In the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting, residents have begun to open up about how the shooting affected them and how they have begun to live with the trauma.
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Gurnee Mills during Thanksgiving weekend 2021
A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Gurnee Mills parking lot in 2021 has been arrested, Gurnee police said. Police charged Jesse Zumaya in connection to a shooting that left a Zion man dead. Zumaya is being held at the Lake County Jail.
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
North Chicago cops honored for assisting during Highland Park parade mass shooting
A special ceremony held Tuesday in North Chicago honored first responders from that suburb for their work in response to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.
Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park donates Thursday's proceeds to CPD Officer Danny Golden
CHICAGO - Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park is donating all of its August 4th profits to Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was left paralyzed after he tried to break up a fight. "He's getting stronger every day," said Golden's cousin Tom Grogan, who was at Joey's for much...
'It's heavy, it's always heavy': Highland Park remembers shooting victims a month after tragedy
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - One month has passed since a gunman opened fire on a crowd during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. It's a somber milestone for the community, but as time passes, their determination to make a difference becomes stronger. On Thursday, community members met near Central...
Man, 21, stabbed while riding Red Line train
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed multiple times while riding a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night in the South Loop. The 21-year-old was riding the train between the Roosevelt and Harrison stops around 10:45 p.m. when he was approached by a male who made derogatory remarks and began stabbing him, according to Chicago police.
Woman in critical condition after shooting involving off-duty officer on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO — A woman was critically injured in a highway shooting involving an off-duty police officer. The incident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue. The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Illinois State Police say it may have been a case […]
Comments / 2