2024 DL Ted Hammond continues to build 'strong connection' with Iowa after Hawkeye Tailgater

Read on 247sports.com
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
KCCI.com
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0