ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

CVS says it plans to get into primary care by year-end

By Melissa Repko, @melissa_repko
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 3

Related
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Lynch
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Caremark#Cvs Health#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Minuteclinic#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aetna#Minuteclinics
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Retirement Daily

Supreme Court Rules Against Medicare Advantage Carriers

United Healthcare recently questioned a ruling against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, or CMS, rule added in 2014. Formerly, the CMS could look through people’s medical records and refund overpayments from the health insurance carriers if people aren’t as ill as the patients and health care workers originally thought the patients were. However, according to healthcarefinancenews.com in 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against United Healthcare and this CMS rule. Now, a year later, the Supreme Court refused to hear United Healthcare’s challenge to the ruling.
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...

Comments / 0

Community Policy