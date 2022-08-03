Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital in Seismic Hot Spot

Read on www.usnews.com
France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France's nuclear power regulator has extended temporary waivers allowing five power stations to continue discharging hot water into rivers as the country contends with a fourth heatwave of the summer and an energy crisis.
US News and World Report
Climate Change Compensation Fight Brews Ahead of COP27 Summit
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Tensions are mounting ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit, as vulnerable countries ramp up demands for rich countries to pay compensation for losses inflicted on the world’s poorest people by climate change. When diplomats from nearly 200 countries meet on Nov. 7 in the beachside...
India Bids to Sell Fighter Jets to Malaysia, Says Six Other Countries Interested
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has offered to sell 18 light-combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet. The Indian government last year gave a $6 billion...
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) - A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200...
