Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, a protest group active in several major cities, is pushing back against criticism that it’s a “pyramid scheme” linked to a cult. The previous sentence is complicated by the fact that one of Rise Up’s founders is a leading figure in the Revolutionary Communist Party, an offbeat group that is frequently accused of being a cult—an accusation it angrily denies. This is not the first time that RevCom, as it’s commonly referred to, and groups founded by its members have caught flack from other activists; it’s been a common pattern for a very long time. This particular argument, though, is shaping up to be unusually messy. Rise Up has sent cease-and-desist letters to and implied that it will sue “those who have accused us of financial wrongdoing,” it wrote in a statement. (Its critics have alleged that “RevCom and its fronts … are notorious for raising tens of thousands of dollars and using those funds to pay RevCom leadership and purchase marketing materials.”) Meanwhile, RevCom-affiliated publications are issuing frenzied attacks on media outlets that have written about the controversy. Yet RevCom members, speaking on a Zoom call last week, made clear they also saw an opportunity in the fracas to make more people aware of them and of their leader, Bob Avakian.

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO