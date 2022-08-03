ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

Jones County returns to the classroom

By Carlos Stephens
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgxa.tv

Comments / 1

Related
13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosted back to school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back to school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders,...
MACON, GA
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, GA
County
Jones County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Jones County, GA
Government
Jones County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

50-year-old Bleckley County School gets $31M renovation

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)--Bright and early, that's been the routine for the past 16 years for Principal Quent Floyd of Bleckley County Primary School. But today, Dr. Floyd is the one with first-day jitters. "It was a mixture of apprehension and excitement... because it's a new facility, I'm not completely...
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year

DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives. Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.
DUBLIN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

What is First Friday in Milledgeville?

On the first Friday of every month people come from around Milledgeville to enjoy an event together. It’s called First Friday. It began in February of 2011 and offers a fun event for people to enjoy year-round, except for in January and July. The event brings people downtown for...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Christmas Eve
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
MACON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
wgxa.tv

"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy