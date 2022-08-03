ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023

As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase stock posts 9 week high on rumors of better than expected earnings

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) saw its stock price rise 18% on August 3, closing the day at $80.81 — a price not seen since May 31. During after-hours trading, COIN traded relatively flat, giving up less than 1% of its earlier gains. Amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, the company has...
Reuters

Wall Street ends mixed as investors eye jobs data

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed in a dull session on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split

Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) approved a 3-for-1 split of the company's common stock at its annual meeting held after the close of the markets on Aug. 4, 2022, according to a preliminary tally announced at the meeting. A final count will be issued on SEC Form 8-K within four business days. The vote increases Tesla's authorized common shares from 2 billion to 6 billion. Tesla reports that had it had just over 1 billion common shares outstanding as of June 6, 2022.
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
InvestorPlace

6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
biztoc.com

Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more…

Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli. In a note to clients, Michaeli reiterated a sell rating on Tesla's stock on with a $424 price target. Tesla stock traded around at $923 per share on Wednesday. The basis...
