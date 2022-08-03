Read on www.investorsobserver.com
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase stock posts 9 week high on rumors of better than expected earnings
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) saw its stock price rise 18% on August 3, closing the day at $80.81 — a price not seen since May 31. During after-hours trading, COIN traded relatively flat, giving up less than 1% of its earlier gains. Amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, the company has...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
Wall Street ends mixed as investors eye jobs data
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed in a dull session on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Investopedia
Tesla (TSLA) Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split
Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) approved a 3-for-1 split of the company's common stock at its annual meeting held after the close of the markets on Aug. 4, 2022, according to a preliminary tally announced at the meeting. A final count will be issued on SEC Form 8-K within four business days. The vote increases Tesla's authorized common shares from 2 billion to 6 billion. Tesla reports that had it had just over 1 billion common shares outstanding as of June 6, 2022.
Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting.
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Stocks stall on Wall Street amid latest corporate earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation’s continuing impact. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Here's why investors from Wall Street to Main Street are feeling glum.
G'morning Opening Bell team. Phil Rosen here — this California sun has me feeling chipper!. But that puts me in a rare company these days. In this economy, bears abound and optimism is as hard to spot as a week without a crypto hack. Today, I'm breaking down why...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
InvestorPlace
6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stock markets will remain volatile for the next few months despite their July rebound, according to UBS
UBS warned investors that market volatility will likely continue over the next few months. Stocks rebounded in July, with the S&P 500 rallying over 9% to erase some of its losses from this year. "There remains far too much uncertainty and markets may stay choppy in the coming months," CIO...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock
Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
biztoc.com
Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more…
Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli. In a note to clients, Michaeli reiterated a sell rating on Tesla's stock on with a $424 price target. Tesla stock traded around at $923 per share on Wednesday. The basis...
