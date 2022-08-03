Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) approved a 3-for-1 split of the company's common stock at its annual meeting held after the close of the markets on Aug. 4, 2022, according to a preliminary tally announced at the meeting. A final count will be issued on SEC Form 8-K within four business days. The vote increases Tesla's authorized common shares from 2 billion to 6 billion. Tesla reports that had it had just over 1 billion common shares outstanding as of June 6, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO