ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Accidents
City
Lincoln, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
WATERLOO, IA
KGLO News

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Chi Health St
Cresco Times

Manure tanker rolls near Riceville

HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
RICEVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WIBW

Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCRG.com

Court documents reveal details on Palo murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
PALO, IA
KIMT

Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies arrested five people in the course of a two-year investigation. Those arrested were Richard, Mohorne,...
cbs2iowa.com

Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KCRG.com

Heat builds into the weekend, look for storms Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. Humidity will be up a bit and a few patches of fog may be found early this morning. If that’s the case where you are, it’ll burn off very quickly. Plan on highs well into the 80s this afternoon with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow continues to look hot as highs surge into the 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area for tomorrow afternoon due to heat index values between 100-105. Scattered storms still look likely on Sunday as a cold front slowly moves through. Given such high humidity, rain totals may be heavy in portions of the area depending on where the storms move and if they train over the same areas. Look for mainly quiet weather as we head into next week. Have a great weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy