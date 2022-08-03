Iowa man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash

Read on nebraska.tv
KCRG.com
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KCRG.com
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
KCRG.com
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
KCRG.com
‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty was honored by his church Saturday. Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted “Hero Weekend” to honor Sgt. Jim Smith. He was shot and killed last year while attempting to make an arrest in Grundy Center.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
KCCI.com
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
KCRG.com
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
KIMT
Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
KCRG.com
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
cbs2iowa.com
Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies arrested five people in the course of a two-year investigation. Those arrested were Richard, Mohorne,...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
cbs2iowa.com
Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool
Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KCRG.com
Heat builds into the weekend, look for storms Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. Humidity will be up a bit and a few patches of fog may be found early this morning. If that’s the case where you are, it’ll burn off very quickly. Plan on highs well into the 80s this afternoon with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow continues to look hot as highs surge into the 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area for tomorrow afternoon due to heat index values between 100-105. Scattered storms still look likely on Sunday as a cold front slowly moves through. Given such high humidity, rain totals may be heavy in portions of the area depending on where the storms move and if they train over the same areas. Look for mainly quiet weather as we head into next week. Have a great weekend!
