Representatives from University of Chicago Medicine held a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new $86 million, 130,000-square-foot microhospital and outpatient center on Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Ind., according to a report from the Northwest Indiana Business Magazine. Planned services include an emergency department, short-stay inpatient unit, comprehensive cancer center, medical...

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO