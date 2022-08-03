Read on www.timesvirginian.com
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
travelnowsmart.com
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
timesvirginian.com
Lookin’ spiffy, Thomasville!
The exterior of the abandoned Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox appears to have received a good cleaning recently. Gone are the dark stains that once gave the property the appearance of ancient ruins. Word from a reliable source indicates that a power washing job most likely did the trick. If...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two separate homes Saturday in Bedford Co., one family displaced
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate homes were struck by lightning Saturday leaving one family displaced according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. At 5:21 on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of Coffee Road for reports of a structure fire with smoke inside the building.
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
wfxrtv.com
‘CODE RED’: Bedford Co. Animal Shelter holding adoption events to free up space
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An ‘SOS’ has been issued on behalf of the Bedford County Animal Shelter, which is overflowing with so many furry friends — especially after taking in dozens of felines whose owner was evicted — that it needs the community’s help to avoid heart-wrenching decisions.
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Danville, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CASWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF DANVILLE WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
