ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places

Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
timesvirginian.com

Lookin’ spiffy, Thomasville!

The exterior of the abandoned Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox appears to have received a good cleaning recently. Gone are the dark stains that once gave the property the appearance of ancient ruins. Word from a reliable source indicates that a power washing job most likely did the trick. If...
APPOMATTOX, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Series#Journalism#Mississippi#The Angels#Sports
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
LYNCHBURG, VA
UPI News

Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Former county administrator files assault and battery charge

Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Danville, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CASWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF DANVILLE WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy