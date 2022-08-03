Man faces drug charge in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine.

On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody on a $5,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.