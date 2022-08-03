ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 players we're watching at Day 7 of Saints training camp

By Ross Jackson
 4 days ago
Exciting news started off the day here at New Orleans Saints training camp. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Tyrann Mathieu is expected to return to the Saints facility on Wednesday. He unsurprisingly leads off our list of three players we’ll be watching at Wednesday’s practice. But another recent return on the defense is worth keeping an eye out on as well. The Saints defense has been a highlight of camp thus far, and now key returns take their potential to another level.

S Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans Saints free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) stretches during an NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Saints fans woke up to massive news on Wednesday with Mathieu reporting to training camp. The three-time All-Pro safety was away on an excused absence dealing with a private family situation. Now that he’s back, we’ll see how much he participates off the bat. But regardless, his return is a welcome one.

The Saints had been running with P.J. Williams at safety next to the newly acquired Marcus Maye. But getting Maye and Mathieu together will give the Saints an opportunity to get “time on task” (as former quarterback Drew Brees would say) for their new safety duo.

LB Pete Werner

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Werner’s participation crept up a bit on Tuesday as he recovers from an apparent groin injury. He was participating in 7-on-7s on Tuesday, seeing him continue his progression into team drills would be a big step forward for him and the Saints defense.

It’s surprising, honestly. The Saints defense has been the highlight of camp thus far but they’ve been without two major pieces at separate levels of the defense in Werner and Mathieu. Getting both of those players in their important roles soon is going to provide a lot of confidence and comfort for a unit that’s already showing out.

TE Juwan Johnson

David Grunfeld/Pool Photo via AP

Johnson was back to pretty much full participation on Tuesday. As the Saints bring in TE Chris Herndon, who is a talented pass-catcher himself, Johnson will likely look to kick up his production in practice. With Jameis Winston coming off of his best day yet, he could help keep the momentum going with a big day of his own.

Tight end Taysom Hill doesn’t have a timetable for his return, so Johnson is in line for more reps along with Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull and other players at the position. Adding in Herndon continues exactly what trend the Saints have emphasized all offseason thus far: competition.

