purewow.com

The 12 Most Incredible Things to Do in Lake Tahoe (Besides Skiing)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lake Tahoe may be known as one of the best ski destinations in the world with a staggering 15 ski...
TRAVEL
Sierra Sun

Toxic algae found in creek on Tahoe’s West Shore

TAHOMA, Calif. — Toxic algae has been discovered in a creek on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore. The algae, cyanotoxin microcystin, was found at strong enough levels in General Creek that triggered posting warning signs. Those enjoying the outdoors with their pets should be aware of the situation and...
WILDLIFE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
TAHOE CITY, CA
SFGate

On Hawaii 08-06-22 A guide to Hawaii’s Napali Coast, one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world

The allure of the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park on the island of Kauai is its striking beauty. The pali, or cliffs, rise dramatically to as much as 4,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean. Hidden beaches are sprinkled among its many steep, amphitheater-like cliffs rising above green isolated valleys, as waterfalls tumble down its walls from great heights. It attracts all types of people from all over the world – day hikers, backpackers, trail runners, free spirits and hermits. The park, which extends from Haena to Milolii Valley, can be seen by air, land or sea – each a unique...
HAWAII STATE
Fit*Life*Travel

The shiny diamond of California & the grueling hike up Half Dome in Yosemite is nothing but spectacular

If there is ever a place that touches your soul, then Yosemite National Park (the shiny diamond) certainly will. And I guarantee you; it will capture your heart as well! Although California might be more known for its surfers and cliff carved coastlines, this part of California is extraordinarily special. As you arrive near the park the scenic landscape will take your breath away. The Sierra-Nevada mountain region is dominated by the granite that also crests along the west edge of Yosemite and Sequoia Kings Canyon.
OAKHURST, CA
abc10.com

Tahoe weekend forecast: What to know before you go

SACRAMENTO, Calif — If you're headed up to Tahoe this weekend to escape the valley heat, we've got the weather covered for you. Tahoe is a major travel destination in Northern California with numerous state parks that line the 72 miles of Alpine shoreline. Visitors can hike, swim, camp, bike and do much more under the warmth of the summer sun.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
CBS Sacramento

Woman rescued after getting stuck in muddy Lake Tahoe meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- A woman was brought to a hospital Wednesday after becoming stuck in mud near Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue says the woman became trapped in sticky mud near Lilly Beach. The mud was up to the woman's knees, making it difficult for her to move. Crews used a drone to locate the woman before helping her out of the meadow. An ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions

Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
8newsnow.com

Nevada gas price average sees largest drop in a month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time in a month, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada is sub $5, according to AAA. The average price per gallon of regular gas as of Aug 7 is $4.99, whereas one day prior to that, it was $5.00. One week prior, it was $5.08, and the month, the price was $5.48.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

