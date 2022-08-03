‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Reads Famous Movie Lines – and Lizzo Lyrics – as Vecna (Video)

Read on www.thewrap.com
Related
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
‘Paper Girls’ Star Jason Mantzoukas Loved Explaining the Show’s Time Travel Logistics (Video)
”I thought the mixtape was a great way to illustrate it,“ Mantzoukas tells TheWrap. In any series involving time travel, it often becomes a herculean task to actually explain the rules of time travel in that universe. In “Paper Girls,” that responsibility falls to Jason Mantzoukas, as The Grandfather — but he absolutely relished the duty.
Rosario Dawson Credits Carrie Fisher for Her Path to Joining ‘Star Wars’ Universe: ‘She Sprinkled Some Magic Fairy Dust on Me’
She was our princess, she was our general, and as it turns out, Carrie Fisher might’ve been a contributing factor to Rosario Dawson joining the live-action Star Wars universe. At least, Dawson herself likes to think so. Dawson is set to star in her own “Ahsoka” series next year...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Reinvented Familiar Characters in ‘The Sandman’
Netflix’s “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman created comic book series of the same name, loves to remix mythology and that means introducing characters audiences may already be familiar with such as Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptise) and comics character Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman).
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Says Their Teen Sons Have Decided Not to See Her
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his nearly decade-long silence about the troubled pop star’s tumultuous life in recent years – including her breakdown, legal battles and conservatorship – and how their teenage sons have chosen not to see her. Federline opened up in a...
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Judith Durham, Lead Singer of Australian Folk Group The Seekers, Dies at 79
Judith Durham, the Australian folk music icon and lead singer of The Seekers, has died, her record label announced Saturday. She was 79. Durham passed away “peacefully” on Friday evening in Melbourne due to complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease, Musicoast and Universal Music Australia wrote on The Seekers’ verified Facebook page.
Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash
Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
Breaking Up Is Never Yeezy: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Split Rumors Prompt Kanye Jokes
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine Instagram-perfect months together – or so E! News sources say – and social media had a field day Friday making pretty much the same joke about Kanye West rushing to his ex-wife’s side faster than you can say “Ye.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?
With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
How to Watch ‘Prey': Is the New ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species. The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which...
Fidel Castro's daughter supports James Franco's casting as the Cuban leader, says he has 'obvious physical resemblance' to her father
Alina Fernández praised the movie "Alina of Cuba" for having a cast and crew that is "almost entirely Latino" in a statement to Deadline.
Lashana Lynch to Star as Rita Marley in Untitled Bob Marley Biopic for Paramount
Lashana Lynch has been cast as Rita Marley in Paramount Pictures’ Untitled Bob Marley biopic about the reggae legend, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film will star Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role as Bob Marley. Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of the Will...
How to Watch ‘Luck': Is the Animated Film Streaming?
It’s your lucky day! AppleTV’s newest animated film, “Luck,” comes out Friday, Aug. 5. With voice acting from Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda, the fantasy comedy will explore what happens when the unluckiest person stumbles into the Land of Luck. If you’re feeling lucky, here’s how...
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
How Brad Pitt and ‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch Found the Laughs in Their Runaway Actioner
“Bullet Train” is quite the wild ride. The film focuses on a criminal, codenamed Lady Bug (Brad Pitt), who gets on a super-fast train in Japan and is soon confronted by a gaggle of trained killers (among them: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King). Why is everyone after the mysterious silver briefcase and what awaits them all when the train reaches its final destination are among the mysteries that unravel along the train’s high-speed track.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0