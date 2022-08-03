ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Paramount+ Joins The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions Lineup

By Brandon Katz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
CNET

TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

AMC Networks Ends Q2 With 10.8 Million Streaming Subscribers

AMC Networks Inc. reached 10.8 million subscribers, the company reported Friday in its second-quarter earnings report. The company increased its subscriber base by 1.3 million from Q1, a 46% year-over-year increase driven partly by the AMC+ premium streaming bundle launch in Spain. Reported global subscription revenues grew by 20% thanks to the subscriber growth and contractual affiliate rate increases, though it was partially offset by a decline in linear customers. AMC Networks touted additional growth due to the launch of AMC+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India this past quarter. AMC Networks counts AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK among its direct-to-consumer portfolio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
TV SERIES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Amazon and PS Direct restock the console as BT gets rid of its access code system

Update 8 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at Amazon and PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game...
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

MRC Parts Ways With Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and PMRC

The MRC Entertainment has separated its media assets from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries in a reorg in which MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will take bigger stakes in production with Eldridge keeping Dick Clark Productions and a Penske Media joint venture. MRC will retain and control its...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective

Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

AMC Networks’ Christina Spade Upped to CEO, Patrick O’Connell Joins as CFO

AMC Networks announced Friday that sitting Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christina Spade will be stepping up as its new CEO, effective Sept. 9. Assuming Spades role will be Patrick O’Connell, whose previously of CBS Corporation and Goldman Sachs and joins AMC Networks as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Spade.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

How Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Manages to Blend Multiple Genres, According to Its Creators

As fans of Netflix’s “The Sandman” feast on its first season, released Friday, they may begin to notice the show’s pseudo-episodic structure that delivers a wide range of genres, tones, and self-contained stories. At one moment, the series is delving deep into the mystic arts, the next moment it’s lightheartedly traversing centuries of human history, and the next moment it’s careening into classic horror. Of course, this scope resembles executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman’s original comic series, which he created as an exercise that would allow him to do anything from issue to issue. But as a TV series, Gaiman was told repeatedly through the years it wasn’t possible to mix all the various elements that comprised his acclaimed source material.
TV SERIES
