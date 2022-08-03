Paramount+ Joins The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions Lineup

Read on www.thewrap.com
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
AMC Networks Ends Q2 With 10.8 Million Streaming Subscribers
AMC Networks Inc. reached 10.8 million subscribers, the company reported Friday in its second-quarter earnings report. The company increased its subscriber base by 1.3 million from Q1, a 46% year-over-year increase driven partly by the AMC+ premium streaming bundle launch in Spain. Reported global subscription revenues grew by 20% thanks to the subscriber growth and contractual affiliate rate increases, though it was partially offset by a decline in linear customers. AMC Networks touted additional growth due to the launch of AMC+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India this past quarter. AMC Networks counts AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK among its direct-to-consumer portfolio.
‘Stranger Things’ Continues Nielsen Streaming Dominance; ‘The Terminal List’ Holds No. 2 Slot
Fireworks and celebration are in order for “Stranger Things,” which continued its dominance of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 during the week of July 4-10. The sensational Netflix series notched 4.8 billion viewing minutes, landing it once again on the all-time Top 10 list. Prime Video also wins...
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reaches 92.1 Million Global Streaming Subs With 1.7 Million Added in Q2
All eyes were on Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter earnings Thursday following Wednesday’s report that the company was preparing a major restructuring of its content divisions, and the entertainment conglomerate added 1.7 million global streaming subscribers to HBO Max and Discovery+ to reach 92.1 million global subscribers. Warner Bros....
HBO Max Shape-Shifts: What We Know for Sure – and What We Don’t | Analysis
Plans for the two-year old streaming service take shape during Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter results. Warner Bros. Discovery will launch a new streaming service comprised of HBO Max and Discovery+ in the U.S. next summer and there’s a lot we still don’t know. But what we do...
How to Watch ‘Prey': Is the New ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species. The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which...
Ratings: ‘CMA Fest’ Tops ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers on Wednesday
But the music festival was no match for the CBS competition series in the key demo. It should come as no surprise that “Big Brother” once again led primetime on Wednesday night. The CBS stalwart secured a 0.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the highest-rated of the night.
Lionsgate Q1 Profit Slides, Starz Delivers 57% Subscriber Jump to 26.3 Million
Lionsgate shares ticked higher in post-market trading on Thursday after the studio reported that its Starz unit realized a 57% increase in streaming subscribers from the year-ago period, a welcome jump as the company nears a sale or spinoff of the premium cable and pay television network. Global streaming subscribers...
PS5 stock – live: Amazon and PS Direct restock the console as BT gets rid of its access code system
Update 8 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at Amazon and PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game...
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
MRC Parts Ways With Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and PMRC
The MRC Entertainment has separated its media assets from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries in a reorg in which MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will take bigger stakes in production with Eldridge keeping Dick Clark Productions and a Penske Media joint venture. MRC will retain and control its...
Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective
Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
Yara Shahidi Expands Overall Deal With ABC Signature to Include Onyx Collective
Yara Shahidi is expanding her overall deal with Disney. The “grown-ish” star and executive producer has extended her current deal with ABC Signature to also include a partnership with Onyx Collective. Through her 7th Sun production company, Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi, will continue to develop and...
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s Dilemma: Be Wall Street’s Superhero or Hollywood’s? | Analysis
The chief executive says he’s focused on long-term quality, but then the company’s stock dropped 14%. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav demonstrated on Thursday that he’s stuck on the horns of a dilemma that is the fate of a contemporary entertainment mogul: He wants to satisfy Wall Street and be beloved in Hollywood.
CBS Entertainment’s Mackenzie Mitchell Promoted to VP of Specials, Music and Live Events
Mackenzie Mitchell has been promoted to vice president of specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment, announced Jack Sussman, EVP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming, to whom she will continue to report. Mitchell began her tenure at CBS as a temporary assistant in the specials and...
AMC Networks’ Christina Spade Upped to CEO, Patrick O’Connell Joins as CFO
AMC Networks announced Friday that sitting Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christina Spade will be stepping up as its new CEO, effective Sept. 9. Assuming Spades role will be Patrick O’Connell, whose previously of CBS Corporation and Goldman Sachs and joins AMC Networks as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Spade.
How Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Manages to Blend Multiple Genres, According to Its Creators
As fans of Netflix’s “The Sandman” feast on its first season, released Friday, they may begin to notice the show’s pseudo-episodic structure that delivers a wide range of genres, tones, and self-contained stories. At one moment, the series is delving deep into the mystic arts, the next moment it’s lightheartedly traversing centuries of human history, and the next moment it’s careening into classic horror. Of course, this scope resembles executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman’s original comic series, which he created as an exercise that would allow him to do anything from issue to issue. But as a TV series, Gaiman was told repeatedly through the years it wasn’t possible to mix all the various elements that comprised his acclaimed source material.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Explains Why He Killed ‘Batgirl': ‘Our Job Is to Protect the DC Brand’
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed why the “Batgirl” was killed and will not be released, saying bluntly during the company’s earnings call that they are focused on quality and will not put out a film that doesn’t meet those standards. “We’re not going to...
If You Have No Clue What Web3 Is, You're Not Alone. Here's a Breakdown of the Future of the Internet.
You almost can't escape the buzz surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrency and Web3. Some say these technologies will come to revolutionize every aspect of society. Others say this is a pipe dream. As the majority of entrepreneurs are not tech-focused, it may be challenging to get a grasp on Web3 and what...
