EA Sports signs “one of a kind, multi-year partnership” with Spain’s top football division

‘Call Of Duty’ League Championship suffers delays due to server outage
A Call Of Duty server outage caused a delay during this year’s League Championship, with it affecting four titles overall. The outage, (spotted by Twitter page CDL Intel) affected Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, Warzone, Cold War, and 2021’s Vanguard which is the start of this year’s League Championship. Thankfully, Vanguard was resolved, allowing the tournament to continue (as well as Black Ops 4), however according to Activision’s Support Page, the other three are still experiencing server issues as of the time of publication.
Manchester City uses ‘Roblox’ to unveil new football kit
Manchester City and Puma have teamed up with Roblox to reveal the team’s new football kit. The limited edition event, which coincides with the kit’s real-world launch, gives players the chance to get their hands on a digital third kit jersey by winning a game of Football Rush in Puma And The Land Of Games. The offer is available for two weeks. Players will also be able to purchase the kit in Puma’s Roblox gear shop.
‘Halo Infinite’ August update will improve player customization
343 Industries has detailed the upcoming Halo Infinite August update, which will feature even more player customization options. Sharing in a new blog post, 343 has confirmed that Halo Infinite‘s next Drop Pod update is set to arrive on August 9 and will focus specifically on “improving the player experience,” quality of life changes, and other fan-requested features.
How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend
Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 to include ranked and arcade modes
Developer Player First Games has outlined what players can expect from the first season of platform fighter MultiVersus. After the first season of the free-to-play game was delayed, Player First Games has outlined what it will entail during Evo this weekend (via VGC). The Twitter post also confirms that an...
