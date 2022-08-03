EA Sports signs “one of a kind, multi-year partnership” with Spain’s top football division

Manchester City and Puma have teamed up with Roblox to reveal the team’s new football kit. The limited edition event, which coincides with the kit’s real-world launch, gives players the chance to get their hands on a digital third kit jersey by winning a game of Football Rush in Puma And The Land Of Games. The offer is available for two weeks. Players will also be able to purchase the kit in Puma’s Roblox gear shop.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO