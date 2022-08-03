Read on www.winonapost.com
Look at primary ballot carefully
Be careful when voting. The sample ballot printed in the July 25 Winona Daily News lists candidates in a different order than the actual ballot. (We voted early.) If you study, fill out and take the sample with you to the poll to use as your guide, read the names; don't go by the position of your selections on the sample ballot, which is somewhat instinctive to do when following a form.
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were stable to declining in recent weeks. In Winona County, confirmed COVID cases were steady for the second week in a row. There were 89 new cases the week of July 30, the latest available data, compared to 92 the week before. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations, according to the state health department. The CDC COVID activity level was medium as of August 5.
Winona Elks raise $2,000 for food shelf
Jen Breitlow (far left) and Sandra Burke (center right) of Winona Volunteer Services accept a donation from Elk members Russell Ratturde (center left) and Arne Jackson, exalted ruler (far right). The Winona Food Shelf received 936 pounds of chicken along with 240 pounds of apples and 215 pounds of oranges on behalf of the Spotlight Grant made available through the Elks National Foundation in the amount of $2,000. Winona Elks Lodge 327 was excited to be awarded the grant and make the donation of food yesterday.
