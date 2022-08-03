ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson released from jail

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdQfm_0h3CQSRc00

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Andrew Carlson, the father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, has been released from prison.

He pleaded guilty to felony endangerment charges back in March.

At the time, investigators said that he and Oakley’s mother, Jordan Bowers, did not provide necessary medication for one of their other children.

Bowers was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Carlson was sentenced to a year in prison and was released early from the Grays Harbor County Jail at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Oakley was last seen in November 2021. Neither Carlson nor Bowers has faced charges for her disappearance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bowers
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
123K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy