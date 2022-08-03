ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Grove, TN

williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Laurine Willhoite McKinney

Laurine Willhoite McKinney passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. A longtime member of the Church of Christ, she enjoyed spreading her words of love to everyone she met. Laurine was preceded in death by James D. McKinney, her beloved husband of 55...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Hazel Adell 'Granny' Coleman Jones

Hazel Adell “Granny” Coleman Jones, 82, of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. “Granny,” as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes and wants before hers.
SPRING HILL, TN
Obituary: Mae Louise Ferrell

Obituary: Mae Louise Ferrell

Mae Louise Ferrell, 94, of Fairview, passed away Aug. 4, 2022. She was born in Pasadena, Maryland on May 14, 1928 to the late Alvin and Mary Deichmiller. Mae was known for her love of gardening, being an amazing cook and the dedication to her animals that she and Rebecca rescued.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Obituary: Marie Jordan

Obituary: Marie Jordan

Marie Jordan was born on Nov. 11, 1928 in Franklin and continued to live there for her entire life. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and attended Ward Belmont. She soon after entered into a life of being a wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer and heartfelt advocate for the city of Franklin, as she deeply loved her hometown and the people who lived in it.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Rotary Club of Brentwood awards 4 college scholarships

Three local high school seniors have been awarded four-year college scholarships by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. The scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Brentwood High School, John Overton High School and Ravenwood High School and are offered in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6760.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

National Seating & Mobility returns as Pilgrimage Fest's ADA sponsor

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, will return as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival, to be held Sept. 24-25 in Franklin. The sponsorship will mark the third consecutive year of NSM’s partnership with the festival, which is...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Date set for public library's quarterly book sale

Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Aug. 19-21 at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin. The Friends Member Preview sale for early shopping will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 for single memberships and $30 for family memberships, $50 for silver memberships and $100 for gold memberships.
FRANKLIN, TN

