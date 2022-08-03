TIFF 2022 Platform Lineup to Open With Frances O’Connor’s Bronte Biopic ‘Emily’

Read on www.thewrap.com
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
‘Documentary Now! Season 53’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård Goes Full Herzog (Video)
IFC on Friday released a first look teaser of the 4th season of “Documentary Now!” — or in the show’s parody universe, the 53rd season — which finds Alexander Skarsgård as a Werner Herzog-inspired filmmaker slogging through the Russian mountains in the two-part season that premieres on IFC and AMC+ on October 9.
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
COVID Is Now the Biggest Killer in New Zealand for the First Time
COVID became the biggest killer in New Zealand for the first time in July, causing twice the number of deaths as those from strokes. Figures show that nearly 15 percent of all deaths in mid-July in the island nation were due to COVID, and that estimate is probably an underestimate as some people will have died of the disease without being tested. Epidemiologist Michael Baker said that COVID appeared to be equaling the number of deaths caused by ischaemic heart disease, meaning it had tied as New Zealand’s biggest killer in recent weeks. Referring to analysis by the New Zealand Herald, Baker said the COVID death toll could be as much as 10 times higher than that of traffic accidents. If the current trajectory continued, the number of annual COVID deaths could also hit about five times the rate of influenza deaths, which were once used as a standard comparison against COVID. Heart disease usually causes around 15 percent of deaths while strokes account for eight percent. “Mortality in this wave has reached a new peak in New Zealand,” Baker said. “[But] at the point where we’re seeing peak mortality, we’ve seen, seemingly, public interest and concern dropping to quite a low level—and I find that paradoxical.”
France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France's nuclear power regulator has extended temporary waivers allowing five power stations to continue discharging hot water into rivers as the country contends with a fourth heatwave of the summer and an energy crisis.
How ‘Purple Hearts’ Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Made a Romance About Political Opposites
“Dead to Me” and “Sneakerella” director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum resonated with many of the themes in the complex story of Netflix’s rom-com “Purple Hearts,” but when the project first came to her, it had a radically different point of view. “The script came to...
That Big ‘Sandman’ Battle in Episode 4 Raises a Big Thematic Question for Each Character
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Netflix’s “The Sandman,” Episode 4 “A Hope in Hell”. Throughout much of Netflix’s series adaptation of “The Sandman,” the show argues that nightmares, and the fear and immorality that haunt them, are more common and representative of humanity than anything else. Yet in the show’s fourth episode, “A Hope in Hell,” a counterargument that encapsulates “Sandman’s” central theme is delivered in ambitiously creative fashion.
‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’
“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
How to Watch ‘Luck': Is the Animated Film Streaming?
It’s your lucky day! AppleTV’s newest animated film, “Luck,” comes out Friday, Aug. 5. With voice acting from Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda, the fantasy comedy will explore what happens when the unluckiest person stumbles into the Land of Luck. If you’re feeling lucky, here’s how...
Yara Shahidi Expands Overall Deal With ABC Signature to Include Onyx Collective
Yara Shahidi is expanding her overall deal with Disney. The “grown-ish” star and executive producer has extended her current deal with ABC Signature to also include a partnership with Onyx Collective. Through her 7th Sun production company, Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi, will continue to develop and...
Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective
Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
‘The Sandman’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Gorgeous Yet Flawed Adaptation
Of all the graphic novel adaptations to hit the small screen this year, “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman and Sam Keith series published by DC Comics’ now defunct Vertigo imprint, is one of Netflix’s most anticipated. Spanning seven years and 75 issues, the Sandman universe chronicles The Endless, a dysfunctional family of siblings that anthropomorphize Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Destruction, Death, and Dreams.
How Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Manages to Blend Multiple Genres, According to Its Creators
As fans of Netflix’s “The Sandman” feast on its first season, released Friday, they may begin to notice the show’s pseudo-episodic structure that delivers a wide range of genres, tones, and self-contained stories. At one moment, the series is delving deep into the mystic arts, the next moment it’s lightheartedly traversing centuries of human history, and the next moment it’s careening into classic horror. Of course, this scope resembles executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman’s original comic series, which he created as an exercise that would allow him to do anything from issue to issue. But as a TV series, Gaiman was told repeatedly through the years it wasn’t possible to mix all the various elements that comprised his acclaimed source material.
Warner Bros. to Enact a 10-Year Plan for DC Films: ‘We Think We Could Make It Better’
Just days after killing a nearly completed “Batgirl” film, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav discussed his overall plan for DC films going forward on Thursday’s earnings call. “You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav...
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s Dilemma: Be Wall Street’s Superhero or Hollywood’s? | Analysis
The chief executive says he’s focused on long-term quality, but then the company’s stock dropped 14%. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav demonstrated on Thursday that he’s stuck on the horns of a dilemma that is the fate of a contemporary entertainment mogul: He wants to satisfy Wall Street and be beloved in Hollywood.
‘Stranger Things’ Continues Nielsen Streaming Dominance; ‘The Terminal List’ Holds No. 2 Slot
Fireworks and celebration are in order for “Stranger Things,” which continued its dominance of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 during the week of July 4-10. The sensational Netflix series notched 4.8 billion viewing minutes, landing it once again on the all-time Top 10 list. Prime Video also wins...
Commonwealth Games 2022: final day medals before closing ceremony – live!
As the Commonwealth Games draw to a close, join Daniel Harris to find out where the remaining medals are headed
