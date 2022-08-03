Read on www.winonapost.com
Look at primary ballot carefully
Be careful when voting. The sample ballot printed in the July 25 Winona Daily News lists candidates in a different order than the actual ballot. (We voted early.) If you study, fill out and take the sample with you to the poll to use as your guide, read the names; don't go by the position of your selections on the sample ballot, which is somewhat instinctive to do when following a form.
WAPS hires new admins at WMS, WSHS, Jefferson
This summer, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hired a number of new administrators. This included a director of learning and teaching, several principals and several assistant principals. The positions were open following resignations last school year. Most recently, School Board members approved at their August 4 meeting the hiring of...
Winona Elks raise $2,000 for food shelf
Jen Breitlow (far left) and Sandra Burke (center right) of Winona Volunteer Services accept a donation from Elk members Russell Ratturde (center left) and Arne Jackson, exalted ruler (far right). The Winona Food Shelf received 936 pounds of chicken along with 240 pounds of apples and 215 pounds of oranges on behalf of the Spotlight Grant made available through the Elks National Foundation in the amount of $2,000. Winona Elks Lodge 327 was excited to be awarded the grant and make the donation of food yesterday.
