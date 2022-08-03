Read on kslnewsradio.com
Related
kslnewsradio.com
UTV accident in Beaver County claims the life of a Colorado man
BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A 79-year-old man from Colorado died Saturday after a UTV accident near Big John’s Flat in the Tushar Mountains. The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident at 12:05 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had already passed away. There were no other injuries reported in incident.
yourbigsky.com
Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July
After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
eastidahonews.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 7, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has fire crews battling blazes all across the Pacific Northwest. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the region as of Sunday, August 7, 2022.
eastidahonews.com
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
Authorities investigating disappearance of East Idaho man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Idaho man. Mitchell J. Smaellie, 66, was last seen in Tetonia around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, work boots and a cap and was driving a camouflage ATV with an egg crate on the front at the time of his disappearance, authorities said. If you have any information on Smaellie's whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-354-2323.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 7, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt or foster your new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road....
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
cachevalleydaily.com
Idaho lottery tempts Utah residents to buy Mega Millions tickets
FRANKLIN – Utahns wanting to get rich quick piled over the boarder to convenience stores, spending $2 a piece for a chance at winning the $1 billion-plus Mega Millions Dollar jackpot. On July 29, an Illinois person drew the winning numbers for the $1.337 billion. Of that, the winnings...
kptv.com
Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam. The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles...
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah
If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
kslnewsradio.com
DWR places temporary ban on target shooting in 25 wildlife management areas
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced a temporary ban on target shooting with a firearm for 25 wildlife management areas throughout the state on Friday. The ban was issued due to the ongoing drought conditions in Utah and concerns for wildfires. Additionally, the decision...
canbyfirst.com
Investigation into Massive Mt. Angel Fire Fails to Determine Cause
Officials say an investigation into a massive fire last fall that destroyed a historic granary in downtown Mt. Angel and four businesses it contained could not determine a cause for the blaze, which caused more than $5 million in estimated damages. The four-alarm fire in October 2021 engulfed The Blackbird...
Utah man drowns at popular waterfall area in Idaho
According to police, 31-year-old Cory Collard drowned Saturday afternoon at Pillar Falls, which is located in Twin Falls. He was from Payson, Utah.
Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station
This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Comments / 0