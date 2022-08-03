Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Battle Mechanic

Read on comicbook.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Hitman 3 Gets New Elusive Targets and Other Content This Month
Hitman 3 is still running strong with new content and there's a wealth of activities to engage in this month. Hitman 3 was advertised as the end of this era of Hitman, largely because developer IO Interactive is going to play in the James Bond sandbox with Project 007. Although it was expected that this would mean Hitman 3 would get one year of content and then put Agent 47 to rest for the foreseeable future, that plan didn't work out. Instead, the game was such a massive success and there was such demand for more Hitman that IO Interactive has been working on an additional year of content for the game.
Oz Comes to Dungeons & Dragons
Andrews McMeel Publishing is turning Oz into a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting. The tabletop publisher behind Zweihander has announced Oz: A Fantasy Role-Playing Setting, a new rulebook that provides rules for playing a Dungeons & Dragons campaign within the beloved city of Oz. The 216-page rulebook provides Game Masters with rules for exploring Neverland as an "urban setting pointcrawl" with secrets to discover, such as what happened to the infamous Slippers worn by Dorothy when she defeated the Wicked Witch of the West. Players can travel via train or monorail, explore the different neighborhoods of the Emerald City, and join various factions. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the new book below:
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet Revealed by Arcade1Up
Arcade1Up has officially announced a new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine during the Evo 2022 fighting game tournament. The home arcade cabinet will feature Marvel vs. Capcom 2 alongside seven other classic video games and comes with a Wi-Fi connection that will allow players to take on opponents over the internet. Pre-orders are expected to start on September 8th with a retail launch this fall.
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
Chainsaw Man Panel at Crunchyroll Expo: Live Blog
The time has come! The final day of Crunchyroll Expo is live, and that means one of the event's biggest panels is here. Chainsaw Man is taking the main stage with several of Studio MAPPA's top executives all for fans. CEO Manabu Otsuka is here alongside producer Makoto Kimura, and as you can imagine, the crowd is lit. So if you want the down-low on team's big anime, read on!
Massive LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle Returns Tonight
To celebrate their 90th anniversary, LEGO is going back to their roots in a big way with the LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle. Created as an ode to the original castle set from 1984, the 2022 version will include a whopping 4514 pieces, 22 minifigures, and loads of fun features and secrets like a working drawbridge and portcullis, hidden passageways, movable walls, dungeon escape routes, an armory, and a spinning waterwheel. This massive dose of LEGO nostalgia promises to be one of the most popular sets in ages, and your next chance to own it is happening tonight, August 7th / 8th at 9pm PST / 12am EST.
GTA Online Player Discovers Secret Outfit Perks
GTA Online is one of the beefiest online video games out there due the sheer content and possibilities, meaning sometimes players are still uncovering things. Rockstar Games is known for being incredibly detail oriented and that remains true for GTA Online. The game is a massive online playground for players to live out all of their illegal fantasies, whether that be through a criminal empire or simply having the power to steal any vehicle you want and get away with it. The open-ended nature of GTA Online has kept players coming back for nearly a decade and ensures that Rockstar will keep updating it, despite killing off support for Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to GTA 6.
Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch
Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.
Today's Wordle Is a Big Struggle
Today's Wordle is one of the more difficult in recent memory. "Wordle 412 X" is trending, which means that some players are struggling to solve today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals New Addition for August 2022
A new leak tied to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has revealed a game that will be coming to the platform at some point in August 2022. Within the past week, PS Plus Essential users gained access to the new free offerings on the platform for August which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this slate might be keeping fans busy for the foreseeable future, it sounds like PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can expect another notable game to hit the platform soon.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Paper Girls & More
San Diego Comic-Con announcements are still having effects on our top ten list! The WAKANDA FOREVER trailer has placed Iron Heart, Nakia, and Okoye on our list, and the news of Cassie Lang has increased interest in her first appearance as Stinger. Among other big announcements was the confirmation of the Thunderbolts, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, propelling the sales of related books. Along with these speculation-based books are comics related to highly-anticipated tv shows, like the well-received Paper Girls and soon-to-debut She-Hulk!
Predator Fans Are Already Loving Prey, "It's the Best One"
Prey, the latest installment to the Predator franchise, is finally available to watch on Hulu. The original Predator hit theatres in 1987 and was followed by Predator 2 (1990), Alien vs. Predator (2004), Alien vs. Predator: Requium (2007), Predators (2010), and The Predator (2018). Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but fans have nothing but praise for the prequel. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Many people have taken to social media today to praise the Dan Trachtenberg-directed film and its star, Amber Midthunder.
