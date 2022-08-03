ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Capitolis Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company’s Continued Growth and Expansive Vision for Financial Markets

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc8My_0h3CPjSs00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, announced today its new brand strategy and visual system including a logo which signifies Capitolis’ ability to unlock the potential of the global economy. The company, which enables safe growth in financial markets, wanted its brand to reflect the differentiated experience Capitolis provides clients across its innovative solutions and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005669/en/

Capitolis unveils its new brand identity, including a new logo. The new slate of colors associated with the brand is designed to best reflect the company’s bold, expansive vision to lead change

The new Capitolis brand is grounded in its purpose, promise, and principles — a strategic foundation and framework that reflects its deep relationships with clients, technologically rigorous solutions, and its commitment to building a model company with a focus on societal impact.

Brand Purpose:

We believe the financial markets can and should work better for everyone.

Brand Promise:

With an expansive vision of our industry, its challenges, and its potential, we tailor and scale solutions to unlock capital efficiency, democratize access to capital, and unite institutions with one another — responsibly delivering the best financial services available, at the lowest cost possible, while decreasing risk to the entire system.

Brand Principles:

1.

Innovating at the intersection of finance and technology;

2. Delivering tailored solutions, at scale;

3. Transforming big ideas into real-world results; and

4. Driving growth with purpose.

“We are focused on building a company that is good for financial markets and good for our communities, promoting transparency, safety, and prosperity for all,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. “This new brand identity represents Capitolis’ expansive vision for the industry as we strive to innovate beyond the status quo, bringing together a blend of deep financial expertise with superb and scalable technology. We are excited to introduce our new brand as the company continues to grow.”

Capitolis underwent a highly strategic, creative, and inclusive process to develop its brand identity. The company started by gathering insights from internal and external stakeholders, engaging in conversations with Capitolis leaders and clients to get a better understanding of why they think Capitolis exists and the unique value it delivers. This culminated in a strategic story conveying the purpose, design, messaging, services, and experiences of the company.

The new slate of colors associated with the brand is designed to best reflect the company’s bold, expansive vision to lead change. Capitolis conducted an extensive audit to identify key areas of opportunity where the company could really differentiate its overall look and feel to create something that was truly unique to Capitolis.

“The more modern, dynamic logo reflects our ability to realize opportunities that unlock the potential of the global economy and create more relevant and differentiated experiences for our clients,” said Alicia Tillman, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Capitolis. “Our color objective was to stand out from the sea of blue, represent a true fintech company, balance expertise with humanity, and be bold, expressive, and human.”

Tillman joined Capitolis in November 2021 from technology giant, SAP, where she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Alicia led SAP to become one of the 20 most valuable brands in the world ( BrandZ & Interbrand rankings). Alicia is a three-time Forbes Most Influential CMO in the World.

Capitolis will roll out a new website later this fall reflecting its new brand strategy and as it continues to rapidly scale its business.

Earlier this year, Capitolis launched its company values, which serve as its foundation for operating and its deep commitment to building a company that is innovative, changing the way financial markets operate, and promoting safety and responsibility in the overall financial system.

The Capitolis Values are:

1. We lead with purpose, while creating exceptional value;

2

. We pursue big breakthroughs, responsibly;

3. We learn from the best and are unapologetically independent;

4. We are obsessed with the future, and fanatical about executing today; and

5. We play tough, with heart.

To learn more, visit capitolis.com/capitolis-company-values/.

Furthermore, Capitolis defined its People Attributes that serve as characteristics describing the DNA of Capitolis employees. They provide a consistent framework to hire, assess, and develop the team against.

To learn more, visit capitolis.com/careers/.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company reimagining how capital markets operate by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly from our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005669/en/

CONTACT: Edward Ruddy

Sloane & Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH BANKING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Capitolis

PUB: 08/03/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill

Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire) Legado plans to repurpose WonderBill’s technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform that counts M&G, one of the UK’s largest and longest established investment managers, among its client base. FNZ, the global wealth management platform, and M&G are major backers of Legado through an investment round in 2019.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Magellan Health Appoints Tom Britt as Chief Information Officer

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Magellan Health, Inc. today announced it has appointed Tom Britt as chief information officer for Magellan Health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005111/en/ Britt will work closely with Magellan’s executive leadership to create, develop and implement information technology strategy and digital solutions while leveraging best practices and delivering data-enhanced products and services through innovative technology platforms.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Essential Utilities announced today the promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005495/en/ Dave Kralle has been named chief of staff at Essential Utilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#Brand Identity#Financial Services#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
The Associated Press

HighGold Expands Timmins Land Position by 25% and Provides Ontario Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: HIGH, OTCQX: HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company’s Timmins regional land holdings and to provide an exploration update on the Timmins properties. Recent claim staking and acquisition (the “ Acquisition ”) has expanded the Company’s commanding land position by 25% to 335 square kilometers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005255/en/ Figure 1 – HighGold’s Timmins Region Property Holdings, Ontario (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 6% to 1.57 trillion yen ($11.6 billion). “I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad,” a somber Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters Monday. “I must face up to this.” Losses for the last six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest red ink was the worst quarterly loss since the company’s founding, he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy