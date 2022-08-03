ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xsolla Expands Solutions for Mobile Game Developers to Better Monetize Their Games Worldwide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FZwM_0h3CPia900

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Xsolla, a global leading video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers continuously seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005662/en/

Xsolla Web Shop (Graphic: Business Wire)

The updated Xsolla Web Shop lets developers offer expanded bundles, build personalized storefronts, and run promotions. The newly available Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing helps mobile games reach their cross-platform goals and generate more monetization opportunities.

Web Shop for Mobile Games

Xsolla’s popular mobile solution now provides more opportunities for mobile game developers to power up their marketing efforts and engage users directly by offering expanded bundles, personalized online store experiences, and promotions to players worldwide.

As the mobile landscape continues to lead global gaming revenue, Xsolla Web Shop for Mobile Games has added new mechanics to help mobile developers effectively drive users to their branded pages.

  • Expanded Bundles
  • Bundles of game keys, in-game items, or virtual currencies are a great way to provide additional value to players and incentivize larger purchases in the same transaction session.
  • Personalized Storefront
  • Developers can now customize their online store for each user and provide a unique experience based on their preferences after login.
  • Personalized Promotions
  • This feature expands on the existing Web Shop promotions tools to allow mobile developers to offer targeted promotions based on user behavior, preferences, and geography to their VIP users. This effectively delivers the individual user more personally compelling offers, thereby increasing digital goods and currency purchases as an integral part of their favorite mobile game experience.

“Xsolla is committed to providing best-in-class services and support for mobile game developers worldwide to help them reach more players in more geographies,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “As the mobile gaming industry evolves, we are staying ahead of the curve by offering unique features to our mobile solution that help our partners connect with consumers and market to them directly at a lower cost per transaction.”

For more information about the Xsolla Web Shop, visit: https://xsolla.pro/prrw12webshop

Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing

Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing is an advanced set of features for mobile game developers to support mobile game delivery to PC and the web. With a custom, branded client app and a seamless one-click authentication tool, mobile game developers can reach new gamers at a lower acquisition cost while increasing player loyalty and LTV. By bringing their game to new platforms, developers can grow their revenue potential by monetizing their games in new geographies. A larger set of payment options is more likely to convert non-paying players into paying players in underserved markets.

Multi-Platform Publishing

  • Expands the marketing funnel by generating new leads at a lower cost per install
  • Increases awareness among players who prefer to play PC and web games
  • Creates a more personalized and branded experience across each platform targeted for the game’s vast audience
  • Converts more of the existing gamer base to paying players through preferred payment options not available in the app store

“We all see how the mobile gaming landscape has dramatically changed, and we can confidently say that it’s the beginning of a new era,” said Anton Zelenin, Global Head for Commerce at Xsolla. “Our mobile partners considering porting their game to Web and PC will now have a full set of tools to manage authentication, payments, inventory, and launcher to help them build a legitimate direct-to-customer strategy.”

For more information about the Xsolla Multi-platform Publishing solution, visit: https://xsolla.pro/prrw12multiplatform

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in in-game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities worldwide. Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005662/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Director of Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Xsolla

PUB: 08/03/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 10:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best deals on Two Point Campus for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Two Point Campus is the latest business management sim from Two Point Studios, that sees players build their dream universities and curriculums, from “Knight School” to a masters in “Internet History”. The game – which is available on 9 August 2022 – is not only available on multiple platforms, but it has also been confirmed as one of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, meaning subscribers can play the game on release day at no extra cost.But, is it worth picking up? In our review of Two Point Campus, we said: “It does well to play the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Amazon and PS Direct restock the console as BT gets rid of its access code system

Update 8 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at Amazon and PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game...
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill

Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire) Legado plans to repurpose WonderBill’s technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform that counts M&G, one of the UK’s largest and longest established investment managers, among its client base. FNZ, the global wealth management platform, and M&G are major backers of Legado through an investment round in 2019.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Associated Press

Korean Content Streamer KOCOWA Celebrates Their 5th Anniversary by Releasing Five of the Top Korean TV Shows Available Exclusively on KOCOWA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The number one 100% Korean content streamer KOCOWA is excited to celebrate its 5 th Anniversary this summer by offering its dedicated audience of K-culture fans five popular Korean TV shows exclusively on the KOCOWA app and on their channel on select partners such as Prime Video, Roku and Comcast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005199/en/ KOCOWA’s 5th Anniversary Exclusives (Graphic: Business Wire)
TV SHOWS
The Associated Press

Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 6% to 1.57 trillion yen ($11.6 billion). “I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad,” a somber Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters Monday. “I must face up to this.” Losses for the last six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest red ink was the worst quarterly loss since the company’s founding, he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy