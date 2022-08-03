Xsolla Expands Solutions for Mobile Game Developers to Better Monetize Their Games Worldwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Xsolla, a global leading video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers continuously seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies.

The updated Xsolla Web Shop lets developers offer expanded bundles, build personalized storefronts, and run promotions. The newly available Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing helps mobile games reach their cross-platform goals and generate more monetization opportunities.

Web Shop for Mobile Games

Xsolla’s popular mobile solution now provides more opportunities for mobile game developers to power up their marketing efforts and engage users directly by offering expanded bundles, personalized online store experiences, and promotions to players worldwide.

As the mobile landscape continues to lead global gaming revenue, Xsolla Web Shop for Mobile Games has added new mechanics to help mobile developers effectively drive users to their branded pages.

Expanded Bundles

Bundles of game keys, in-game items, or virtual currencies are a great way to provide additional value to players and incentivize larger purchases in the same transaction session.

Personalized Storefront

Developers can now customize their online store for each user and provide a unique experience based on their preferences after login.

Personalized Promotions

This feature expands on the existing Web Shop promotions tools to allow mobile developers to offer targeted promotions based on user behavior, preferences, and geography to their VIP users. This effectively delivers the individual user more personally compelling offers, thereby increasing digital goods and currency purchases as an integral part of their favorite mobile game experience.

“Xsolla is committed to providing best-in-class services and support for mobile game developers worldwide to help them reach more players in more geographies,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “As the mobile gaming industry evolves, we are staying ahead of the curve by offering unique features to our mobile solution that help our partners connect with consumers and market to them directly at a lower cost per transaction.”

For more information about the Xsolla Web Shop, visit: https://xsolla.pro/prrw12webshop

Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing

Xsolla Multi-Platform Publishing is an advanced set of features for mobile game developers to support mobile game delivery to PC and the web. With a custom, branded client app and a seamless one-click authentication tool, mobile game developers can reach new gamers at a lower acquisition cost while increasing player loyalty and LTV. By bringing their game to new platforms, developers can grow their revenue potential by monetizing their games in new geographies. A larger set of payment options is more likely to convert non-paying players into paying players in underserved markets.

Multi-Platform Publishing

Expands the marketing funnel by generating new leads at a lower cost per install

Increases awareness among players who prefer to play PC and web games

Creates a more personalized and branded experience across each platform targeted for the game’s vast audience

Converts more of the existing gamer base to paying players through preferred payment options not available in the app store

“We all see how the mobile gaming landscape has dramatically changed, and we can confidently say that it’s the beginning of a new era,” said Anton Zelenin, Global Head for Commerce at Xsolla. “Our mobile partners considering porting their game to Web and PC will now have a full set of tools to manage authentication, payments, inventory, and launcher to help them build a legitimate direct-to-customer strategy.”

For more information about the Xsolla Multi-platform Publishing solution, visit: https://xsolla.pro/prrw12multiplatform

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in in-game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities worldwide. Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

