Wild vulture rescued after wandering the streets of Madrid

MADRID, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spanish police on Wednesday rescued a disoriented and dehydrated wild vulture as it wandered the streets of downtown Madrid, holding up traffic and startling passers by.

While one police officer distracted the bird, another captured it from behind using a blanket. They put the vulture into a cardboard box and took it to a local animal recovery centre that specialises in raptors.

"It's a young vulture, about one year old, and it was a bit dehydrated," a worker at the Brinzal recovery centre told Reuters.

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Andrei Khalip and Jane Merriman

