Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Won't Miss Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ruling on Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson sees him getting a six game suspension - making him available to be the team's starting QB vs. the Buccaneers in Week 12.

On Monday the decision on Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension after 20+ sexual misconduct accusations was announced.

After months of speculation on how much time Watson would miss following him signing a lucrative deal with the Browns, the decision was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that he would be suspended 6 games in the 2022-23 NFL season. The news of the suspension was not met well by the media or fans of the NFL other than those who support the Cleveland Browns. Many thought that Watson deserved a much longer suspension even though up to this point he was not found outright guilty of the accusations. Other players in the past have gotten much harsher penalties for less and even in some cases have had their NFL careers derailed for much less.

However, looking at this from a football perspective, the star quarterback will be dressed and behind center when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Cleveland in Week 12 of the NFL season. Out of the four NFC South teams, the Falcons and Panthers will get to play the backup quarterback when they play the Browns while the Bucs and the Saints will have a much tougher task of going up against Watson.

The full list of games the Browns will be without Watson as their starting quarterback can be seen below:

