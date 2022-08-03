Green Monké Is Now The Global Beverage Partner For Berner's Cookies

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.

