Green Monké Is Now The Global Beverage Partner For Berner's Cookies

Weed vs. Booze: Which Way Is Consumption Going?
Does cannabis use lead to more drinking, or to less?. The answer to that question has been as elusive as the chicken or the egg quandary. Some studies suggest that people who consume cannabis are likely to drink alcohol more frequently and in greater quantities. According to other research, people sometimes swap margaritas or mugs of beer for cannabis, leading to less drinking.
High Tea: How To Start Sipping Cannabis
This article was originally published on Flowertown, and appears here with permission. There’s nothing quite like a relaxing cup of tea to help you unwind. Why not improve an already great habit by adding some flower to the mix? Cannatea is a cozy alternative to inhaling smoke or vapor and can spice things up for veteran tea drinkers.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
scitechdaily.com
A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise
The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
The Munchies, Explained: Why Weed Makes You Hungry
One moonlit summer evening last year, a group of friends and I sat around a campfire, passing a joint back and forth until the early hours of the morning. A few hours later, I woke up with a hunger so fierce it almost derailed me. Doritos, my brain commanded. Salsa flavor. Now. I was instantly fixated on one objective: get the Doritos as quickly as humanly possible, and consume the entire bag.
8 Weed Strains For Hiking: Cannabis Varieties To Enjoy In Nature
This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. Is it just me, or does the time feel exceedingly right to disappear into the woods for a few hours and get astronomically high?. The howling winds of uncertainty have all but blown 2020 to smithereens. It's...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Weed And Cotton Mouth: Why Smoking Marijuana Causes Dry Mouth
The morning after I smoked my first joint, I woke up choking. Not because it was the first time I’d exposed my lungs to smoke, but because my saliva glands seemed to have vanished overnight. I assumed I’d caught some weird virus that dried my mouth out. Later,...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
Remote work is causing a massive shift in salaries around the country
The biggest story in tech right now is the "Great Salary Convergence," a phenomenon that's changing how Americans get paid.
Weather tracker: no relief as heatwaves continue in parts of Europe and China
While it feels as though Europe should be starting to see the end of its heatwaves, scorching temperatures are expected to continue across the north and west of the continent this week. As high pressure becomes established, parts of France and Spain could experience temperatures of 38C between Wednesday and Saturday. A prolonged hot period is also forecast to hit the UK with temperatures exceeding 30C, and maximum temperatures possibly hitting as high as 35C.
How Many Different Types Of THCs Are There On The Market? Which One Is The Strongest?
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with Delta 9 THC and the effects it has on our bodies and mind. At a basic level, an average cannabis consumer recognizes that the major psychoactive compound present in cannabis is THC – it is responsible for the high feeling one gets after cannabis use.
Where To Buy Legal Weed In US? Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
Sweet Dirt Expands In Maine, With New Rec Marijuana Store In Bridgton. Sweet Dirt, at 1 Beaver Creek Farm Road, is opening its Bridgton, Maine store on Friday, August 5. The refinished 2,500-square-foot shop is the company's third recreational cannabis store and its second store in Cumberland County. The new...
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
