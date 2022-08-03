ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s “Upcycled” Cookies Are Made With This Really Interesting Ingredient

By Olivia Harvey
 4 days ago

When you hear the term “ upcycled ,” rarely does food come to mind. When something has been upcycled, it means that it was saved from the trash and used to make something else. So when Aldi ’s Upcycled Cookies hit shelves this week, shoppers had to do a doubletake to better understand what exactly these cookies are made from.

“New Upcycled cookies ,” @aldifavoritefinds captioned their August 2 Instagram post. “Vanilla oat milk and okara chocolate chip. One of my kids and I thought it said Okra and we were both like ‘eww gross.’ Then I realized it said okara and I had to Google that term.”

Basically, okara is the soy pulp that remains after pureed soybeans are filtered during the production of soy milk or tofu. Though it’s a byproduct that could be considered waste, okara is an important part of many traditional Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes, and is becoming more popular in vegetarian Western dishes (including chocolate chip cookies, it seems!).

And the vanilla cookies are made with a similar pulp that is a byproduct of the oat milk production process.

Upcycled Cookies, made by Fancypants Baking Co. , are all 100% nut-free, non-GMO, and are sold In 100% recyclable packaging. The company also only sources from sustainable farms and production facilities, including Renewal Mill, which makes the okara flour Fancypants uses to make its Upcycled Cookies.

By eating upcycled, you can do your part to reduce the percentage of food supply waste (which currently sits at 40%).

So, would you eat a cookie that’s been made with upcycled ingredients? Head to your local Aldi to see if Upcycled Cookies are in stock so you can give them a try.

Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
