ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Disinvites Sister From Wedding After She ‘Declines’ Bridesmaid Role

By Donny Meacham
PopCrush
PopCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on popcrush.com

Comments / 4

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

I am so tired of these self centered bride and them expecting people to bow down and meet their demands, rencently invited to a wedding, included in the wedding invitation, was a list of what was acceptable to wear to the wedding and what was the acceptable amount of cash to be given as a gift, I stayed home, didn’t even send the response card back

Reply
6
DENNIS T. MENACE
4d ago

I would have told her good if I'm not going to your wedding I can get some important things done then, and left it at that, oh yea no gift either!

Reply
4
justices for all
4d ago

The day of her wedding I plan a vacation go out of vacation and send a card saying having a great time I hope you are too

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#The Sister#Bridesmaid#Dis
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn

A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy