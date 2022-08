(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman’s death was ruled a homicide after she died at a hospital last month.

Jackie Littrell, 57, died at a Claremore hospital on July 11.

Police were notified on July 20 that her death was ruled a homicide due to internal trauma she received several weeks before.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

