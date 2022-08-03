The 29th Annual Chenango Blues Fest Returns on August 19

New-age music group Mannheim Steamroller will return to the Stanley Theatre in Utica for a great holiday tradition in December. The group, founded by Chip Davis, will celebrate more than 35 years of its annual Christmas concert tour. Audiences can expect Mannheim Steamroller to play their popular renditions of classic hits to ring in the holiday season. The show at the Stanley Theatre will begin at 7 p.m. on December 7.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO