Motor vehicle collision involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge

Road closure in Duplin County for bridge replacement
ROSE HILL, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road in order to shift traffic onto a new bridge. Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday. This closure is expected to last until […]
cbs17
Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
cbs17
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
carolinacoastonline.com
Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge
KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
WITN
Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Just after 2:15 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1200 block of Branch Street. There, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the...
WNCT
Summer Ventures: Cabin Lake County Park in Duplin County
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to go sightseeing!. Duplin County is home to Cabin Lake County Park, which is filled with animals like ducks and deer. The campground site has many things to do with the whole family. Cabin Lake Campground has 194 acres that will allow...
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
WRAL
Driver crashes into tree in Johnston County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A driver was seriously injured on Wednesday night after crashing into a large pine tree at the intersection of Webb Mill and Thompson Roads. Photographer:...
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder
On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
Man arrested on murder charge in La Grange
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested and charged with murder in an incident that happened on Friday. Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in reference to a person who had been shot. Deputies found Rashed Rashon Outlaw dead from […]
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
Havelock man arrested on drug charges
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Havelock police arrested Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock on Thursday. Officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Nunn Street in Havelock regarding a drug investigation. Onuffer-Fagan was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and possession of heroin, and […]
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
Onslow Co. man arrested for bomb threats now facing arson charges
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County man who was charged with making bomb threats back in May has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Kenneth Reynolds was arrested after an investigation into two fires that Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were intentionally set. Officials said he admitted himself into a […]
