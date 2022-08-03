Benchmark Beverage Company Becomes National Importer for Amor Mio Super Premium Tequila

Read on www.bevnet.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns.
Record China trade figures surprise but economists caution over weakening outlook – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as analysts weigh risk of recessions across the world
Smile Hair Clinic Named 'Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year'
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Smile Hair Clinic took two awards in the ‘Highest Quality Hair Transplantation Clinic’, and the ‘Hair Clinic of the Year’ categories at the 13th Annual Quality of Magazine Klass Award Ceremony. Dr. Gokay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan founded the Smile Hair Clinic in 2018 and have since overseen its successful and award-winning growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005053/en/ Smile Hair Clinic named ‘Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss
TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion...
European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing
Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Hong Kong reduces Covid quarantine for arrivals
Hong Kong will cut its hotel quarantine for international arrivals from one week to three days from Friday, leader John Lee announced, in an easing of Covid restrictions that have severely curbed travel. Lee, Hong Kong's ex-security chief turned city leader, announced Monday that the quarantine period for arrivals would be shortened to three days in a hotel plus four days of health monitoring at home or in a hotel of their choice.
