Report: Juventus to ‘Step up’ Their Interest in Chelsea’s Jorginho

By Charlie Webb
 4 days ago

Juventus look set to try and sign Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho this summer transfer window.

Last month, when Chelsea were interested in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, who has now joined Bayern Munich, there were talks about a potential swap deal .

Juve, who were apparently very interested in signing Chelsea's Jorginho, initially wanted to get him included in any deal for the Dutchman.

However, that deal never transpired and the 30-year-old still remains at Chelsea ahead of the next campaign.

The Italian only has one year left on his contract and it's not a certainty that he will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Due to this, Juventus are now apparently willing to 'step up' their interest in trying to sign Jorginho, according to 90min.

I Bianconeri have been trying to sell Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot this summer so they can make room for a new midfielder.

The report claims that Valencia are close to signing Arthur and that Monaco are currently leading the race for Rabiot.

With Aaron Ramsay terminating his contract and Paul Pogba picking up a long-term meniscal injury, the Italian side are very light on midfielders.

This explains why Massimiliano Allegri has urged his club to reopen talks with Chelsea about a potential move for Jorginho.

Finally, 90min also claim that the Blues would be willing to sell the 30-year-old this summer and that his preferred destination, if he was to leave, would be the Seria A.

