ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Enquire About Southampton Ace Kyle Walker-Peters As Premier League Draws Nearer

By Kieran Neller
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjxnW_0h3CM7We00

The 25-year-old is in contention amongst other fullbacks with the Blues looking desperate to bring in defensive reinforcement for the new season.

The 25-year-old is in contention amongst other fullbacks with the Blues looking desperate to bring in defensive reinforcement for the new season.

The star, who used to play for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, is rumoured to be valued at around £30-35million by the Saints.

As per 90 min , the London outfit have enquired has to the services of Walker-Peters, with a bid for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries expected to submitted in the coming days.

Chelsea find themselves in an awkward position as the season starts in just three days, and they side are yet to find a settled backline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xytY1_0h3CM7We00

IMAGO / PA Images

After the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, Chelsea find themselves shorthanded at the back.

The arrival of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly has aided the club's defensive woes, but still leaves them lacking depth.

It is rumoured that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel may consider starting Reece James at centreback should he manage to lure in a fullback this window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z75XT_0h3CM7We00

IMAGO / Sportimage

James playing a centreback has been experimented with during pre-season, but Chelsea will need to find a way to offset his goal contributions to make this option viable.

Walker-Peters would likely need to consistently create goal-scoring opportunities if he was to remain in Chelsea's competitive first team.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nottingham Forest close to signing Real Betis defender Alex Moreno

Nottingham Forest are close to making Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno their 13th signing of the summer. Moreno, 29, has been a long-term target for the Premier League newcomers, who lost their opening game of the season 2-0 at Newcastle on Saturday. Forest hope to complete the move before their first Premier League game at the City Ground in 23 years, against West Ham, on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Tottenham Hotspur#Imago Pa Images#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy