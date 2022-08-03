Report: Chelsea Enquire About Southampton Ace Kyle Walker-Peters As Premier League Draws Nearer

The 25-year-old is in contention amongst other fullbacks with the Blues looking desperate to bring in defensive reinforcement for the new season.

The star, who used to play for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, is rumoured to be valued at around £30-35million by the Saints.

As per 90 min , the London outfit have enquired has to the services of Walker-Peters, with a bid for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries expected to submitted in the coming days.

Chelsea find themselves in an awkward position as the season starts in just three days, and they side are yet to find a settled backline.

IMAGO / PA Images

After the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, Chelsea find themselves shorthanded at the back.

The arrival of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly has aided the club's defensive woes, but still leaves them lacking depth.

It is rumoured that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel may consider starting Reece James at centreback should he manage to lure in a fullback this window.

IMAGO / Sportimage

James playing a centreback has been experimented with during pre-season, but Chelsea will need to find a way to offset his goal contributions to make this option viable.

Walker-Peters would likely need to consistently create goal-scoring opportunities if he was to remain in Chelsea's competitive first team.

