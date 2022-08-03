CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO