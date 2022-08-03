Read on www.wvnews.com
West Virginia Elks sets annual mid-year conference for next weekend in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Elks Association will hold its annual mid-year conference Friday and Saturday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. The Elks Association will award $90,000 worth of scholarships to West Virginia high school seniors during the event, plus name the association's Teenager of the Year.
West Virginia Legislature special session ends in stalemate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year was supposed to last one day and focus on one issue. Gov. Jim Justice called lawmakers to Charleston to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 10%, but added consideration of the state’s abortion laws moments after the session got underway.
Cacapon trails to bring economic benefit to West Virginia
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — A year after the completion of $25 million in renovations at the Cacapon Resort State Park lodge, the park was awarded $2.8 million to improve its mountain biking infrastructure. The American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward completion of the bike trail...
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the...
West Virginia schools focused on bouncing back in 2022-2023 school year
After over two school years marred in some way by the effects of the worldwide pandemic, schools across West Virginia are looking forward to a fresh start as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Notably, school will be starting without widespread COVID protocols in place, which officials hope can usher in...
Almost Heaven: Home of many iconic, scenic views
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is blessed with abundant natural beauty statewide, offering countless scenic views. Among its 35 state parks, nine state forests, six sites in the National Park system and more, West Virginia has no shortage of picturesque landscapes.
Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
West Virginia Chamber to host 86th Annual Meeting & Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WV News) — A host of West Virginia business leaders, elected officials and experts are scheduled to share their insights during the 86th West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual Member Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, while enjoying a...
Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes grew up in Milwaukee with a mom who was a public school teacher and a father who worked in a factory — both union members, an important credential in a state where the labor movement is still a force. At...
