Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.

