Rising Star in Seattle?: Seahawks Rookie CB Coby Bryant Turning Heads

The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Coby Bryant with the No. 109 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When you share a name with one of the greatest NBA players to ever live, people will associate that name with greatness. Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant hasn't run from that association either, as he chose to wear No. 8 with Seattle to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant .

Now, flashes of that greatness are already showing in training camp for the Seahawks rookie.

Bryant's largest concerns during the draft process were his lack of speed, burst and other athletic traits . However, if there were any concerns about his ability to keep up with NFL receivers before, they are likely now starting to fade.

Throughout camp, Bryant has continued to make plays on the ball .

Bryant has displayed incredible ball tracking and held his own against larger receivers while also impressing in red zone work .

"I feel like camp is going great for me. You know, I'm learning something new every day," Bryant told reporters when talking about camp so far on Tuesday. "Just having my head down and working, just continually getting better."

In his training camp battle with Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, Bryant described the opportunity it gave him as a young player.

"I'm a rookie. I'm still trying to earn my name. [Metcalf] has earned his stripes in the NFL.... I just have to step up to the test and that's what this culture is about, competition and competing."

Training camp and the regular season are two entirely different things and there is a lot of football left to be seen out of Bryant. However, if camp is any indication of what is to come for the rookie cornerback, Seattle may have a rising star on their hands.

