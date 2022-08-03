Read on www.wyshradio.com
WYSH AM 1380
New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen
New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song. Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.
Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics
Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
ASAP recruiting Youth Ambassadors
ASAP of Anderson is currently recruiting high school leaders to apply for the Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. YAC is a group of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge High Schools with a passion for improving their schools and community by preventing and reducing substance misuse. This leadership opportunity provides volunteer hours and opportunities to connect with like-minded youth while gaining experience that makes students stand out on their college and employment applications.
National Farmers Market Week is August 7-13
(TDA press release) August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. August 7th through the 13th is 2022 National Farmers Market Week and the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
