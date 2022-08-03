Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter

Read on foxlexington.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Augusta Drive early Friday morning. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with Murder and 1st degree Wanton Endangerment. According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in at 1:53 A.M. Friday morning...
Richmond police hold donation drive for flood victims
"We brought 20 bags. We love people, and people need help. So, we are happy to help," explained one shopper.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Victim identified in August Dr. shooting Friday morning
UPDATE: 8/6/2022 (WTVQ) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victim in the August Drive shooting on Friday morning has been identified. The Fayette Co. Coroner has identified the man as 44-year-old James Allen Palmatier. —— UPDATE 8/5/22 AT 11:00 A.M. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in...
KTLO
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
(BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) — The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and “could be in one of these cities,” FBI Cincinnati said.
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. The victim, 44-year-old James Allen Palmatier, was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around...
Wave 3
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
WHAS 11
UPDATE: Quadruple homicide suspect in custody in Kansas
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to. A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old...
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
foxlexington.com
Driver charged for crashing into Lexington police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is facing charges after crashing into a Lexington police cruiser overnight. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle crashed into the cruiser just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Vine Street and South Broadway near Triangle Park. The Lexington...
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
WTVQ
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
WTVQ
Backpack giveaway honors first Fayette County student who died from COVID-19
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, community, and back to school fun: that was the goal of a backpack giveaway Sunday at Whitney Young Park. The Summer Water Fun Day featuring CJ’s first backpack and supply giveaway was held in honor of CJ Gordon, who was the first Fayette County School student to die from Covid.
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man handed 93-month sentence for drug distribution, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville man was sentenced to 93 months in federal prison on Monday. Demetrius Burt Catching, 32, pleaded guilty to the distribution of marijuana and money laundering in March 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Catching admitted to distributing marijuana in the Lexington...
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Harrison County
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a small plane crashed in Harrison County.
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
southerntrippers.com
The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try
Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
