MPNHP to commemorate 77 years since first atomic bombs were dropped

Oak Ridge community reflects on Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings 77 years later
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The International Friendship Bell sits at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge as a sign of peace, specifically for those affected by the two atomic bombs during World War II. On Saturday, people rang the bell to remember everyone impacted back in 1945. “Our mission out...
Gatlinburg, Tennessee Hotel Evicts Guests for Trying to Pet Bears [IMAGES, VIDEOS]
If you go to Gatlinburg, you can usually count on seeing AT LEAST two things--pancake restaurants and bears. (Well, MAYBE bears; I've been multiple times and haven't seen one.) BEARS ARE GATLINBURG SCENERY. But it's been a while since I've been, and it seems that bears have grown more and...
Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition
Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that were contaminated and needed to be replaced.
Knoxville student found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway in the Smokies for Knoxville student Bryce Evans, reported missing on Monday while on his way to an internship in North Carolina.
DeRoyal could face huge changes in the way it emits gases
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving the public the latest information it has about risks from air emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO) from commercial sterilizers. If legislation is adopted from this study, factories using EtO like the local DeRoyal plant could be facing some substantial changes in the way it does business.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace passes away
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
Knoxville man sentenced for providing gun to Anthony Thompson Jr.
A Knoxville man was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student fatally shot by police at a Knoxville high school last year while in possession of the weapon.
Dollywood announces new roller coaster coming in 2023
PIGEON FORGE, TN (WLOS) — Thrill-seekers will have another attraction to enjoy at Dollywood next year. Country music superstar and park namesake Dolly Parton announced Friday, Aug. 5, that Big Bear Mountain roller coaster is coming to the park in spring 2023. The $25 million ride is described as...
6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend
No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
The silly reason Dolly Parton won’t ride Dollywood’s newest — and largest — roller coaster
Dolly Parton and the leadership of Dollywood on Friday announced the single largest attraction investment in the history of the theme park — a brand-new roller coaster that will be its largest upon opening in the spring of 2023.
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
City, county announce strategy to cover downtown stadium project's rising costs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A tax district downtown around the proposed stadium project would be expanded under a public-private plan to help generate revenue to cover rising stadium construction costs, the city and county announced Friday. Knoxville City Council, Knox County Commission and the city-county sports authority would have to...
Rain and wind create problems; flooding, power outages
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Scattered power outages cropped up as a result of this afternoon’s storms. As of 5:30pm, 227 LUB customers were out of power system wide. “We should have most customers’ electricity back on by dark hopefully,” said LUB General Manager Kenny Baird. There...
