Read on scoopotp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Review: Savoy Automobile Museum — The New Home For Amazing Vintage Vehicles
A city with a population of greater than 23,000 residents which is located approximately 42 miles from Atlanta in northwestern Georgia now literally lives up to its name of CARtersville, as a museum for vintage vehicles and classic cars called Savoy Automobile Museum had opened its doors to the public for the first time on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this month
Looking for a new place to save on groceries without compromising on quality? If so, you'll be happy to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening a brand new store in Georgia later this month. Read on to learn more.
reinhardt.edu
The Landing – Open for Business!
The Landing: Book and Mercantile is open for business on the main floor of the Hasty Student Life Building. As the store fills with merchandise, the Reinhardt community is welcome to stop by now – and even make a few purchases!. The Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, August...
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcobbnews.com
Caffeine and Octane to hold Town Center at Cobb event
Caffeine & Octane, an Atlanta-area car show, is relocating to Town Center at Cobb (400 Ernest Barrett Parkway) and will be holding its first exhibition there on Sunday. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. It’s free and will include more than 1,000 automobiles from a variety of makes and models.
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
cobbcountycourier.com
A photo tour inside of and around Reformation Brewery at Riverview Landing in Smyrna
Several months ago, Reformation Brewery reached out to the Courier, offering us a self-guided tour of its Smyrna location. The offer came in light of Smyrna City Council’s controversial decision allowing StillFire Brewing to expand its brewery to downtown Smyrna. While the downtown StillFire location is set to open...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlanta
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Atlanta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor. #30. Jake’s Ice...
Stunning Sandy Springs Home Renovated by Award-Winning Interior Designer Hits the Market
This newly listed, 5-bedroom estate in Sandy Springs just hit the market after a 3-year design makeover that transformed the early 1970’s space into a contemporary California Casual home.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saportareport.com
Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead
A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
Mary Poppins flies into Georgia August 18 through September 11
LAWRENCEVILLE — After an award-winning 2014 showing, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins now becomes only the second production in Aurora Theatre history to be remounted. The Broadway sensation will return to the Aurora Theatre stage from Aug. 18 – Sept. 11. Audiences will be dazzled as Mary...
Casting Call: Need people for a Christmas film & a BIG mall scene
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb animal shelter reopens, special adoption deal in progress
The Cobb County Animal Services Shelter announced in an email to the Courier that the shelter has reopened, and a special adoption deal is underway from now through August 25. The Shelter has reopened to the public and is taking appointments for forever families to meet their forever friends. From now until August 25th, any dog over 25lbs. & cats and kittens are only $25 during our Christmas in August adoption special. To see the pets available for adoption and to set an appointment to visit, readers and followers can go to www.CobbCounty.org/pets.
WTAP
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
Comments / 3