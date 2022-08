(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 7-4 Thursday night at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The Trash Pandas (56-43, 15-15) rallied from an early deficit and Preston Palmiero’s seventh-inning home run gave Rocket City a lead it never relinquished. The Smokies (54-45,...

2 DAYS AGO