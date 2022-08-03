Average SoCal gas prices drop for 50th consecutive day

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Related
SoCal could see thunderstorms Monday
The humidity is lingering around Southern California on Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms in some areas.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
spectrumnews1.com
San Fernando Valley gets 5.4 miles of sound walls along SR-170, I-405
VALLEY GLEN, Calif. — Anyone who lives next to a freeway knows, it is loud. That fact has been abundantly clear for residents of Valley Glen, Valley Village and a stretch of North Hollywood along State Route 170, which just got a sound wall 60 years after the freeway first sliced through the area, cutting residential neighborhoods and city parks in half.
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
spectrumnews1.com
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
spectrumnews1.com
Funding for Sixth Street Bridge graffiti repair, maintenance will have to wait
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Over $700,000 in funding from the city of Los Angeles to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait after the City Council referred the matter to the Budget and Finance Committee Friday. The bridge, connecting Boyle Heights...
spectrumnews1.com
Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire
WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
spectrumnews1.com
7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — 7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
spectrumnews1.com
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
Comments / 0